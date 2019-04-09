Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€29.50” Price Target for RWE (RWE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.43 ($28.40).

FRA:RWE opened at €23.73 ($27.59) on Friday. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

