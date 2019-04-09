Gold Resource Co. (GORO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0017 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Gold Resource has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gold Resource stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Gold Resource worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

