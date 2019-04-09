Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Hits $0.0327 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $91,782.00 and $6,724.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00353705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019355 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.84 or 0.01514602 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00235498 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 3,605,082 coins and its circulating supply is 2,804,082 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.