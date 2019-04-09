Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 1,000 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $74,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,072.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $75,510.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Nima Kelly sold 1,144 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $86,635.12.

On Friday, March 8th, Nima Kelly sold 683 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $49,469.69.

On Monday, March 11th, Nima Kelly sold 1,683 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $122,892.66.

On Thursday, February 28th, Nima Kelly sold 1,564 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $118,660.68.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 727,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,422. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 119.03, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $696.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.41 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Godaddy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Godaddy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Godaddy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Godaddy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

