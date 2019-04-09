Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (AIQ) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

