Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.6% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 506,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.29.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,702 shares of company stock worth $2,432,433 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

