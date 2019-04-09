The plank of carmaker Renault was meeting Wednesday wrapping up its investigation — and to repay ex-chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn’s final paycheck.

The meeting in Renault’s headquarters in the Paris suburb of all Boulogne-Billancourt comes after reports of questionable payments.

Ghosn has denied wrongdoing and on Wednesday occurred to Twitter, posting on his brand new confirmed accounts, to mention that he will hold a press conference in April 11:”I am getting prepared to tell the truth about what’s happening.”

Ghosn was detained in Japan, in which he served as chairman of Nissan. He has been charged with breach of trust as well as in understating his income falsifying financial accounts.

The Renault meeting will finalize pay packages for Ghosn along with executives such as 2018. Ghosn’s fixed salary at Renault has been 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million) but he also received variable pay based on company and personal performance.

Ghosn has kept quiet, publicly, since his release on bail last month.

His lawyer Junichiro Hironaka told reporters on Tuesday he’s petitioned a Tokyo court to allow him to be tried separately from Nissan Motor Co., a co-defendant in the instance.

Ghosn won accolades for turning round Renault and then its alliance partner Nissan within the past two decades.

He wager early on so he’s championed bringing autonomous and electric automobiles into the masses that emissions crackdowns would bring an end to the era of diesel and gasoline motors, combating immunity within the two businesses.