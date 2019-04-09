Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 62,790 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,377.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 169,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

KTOS stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.35, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.91. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

