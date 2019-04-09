Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Universal Corp (UVV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $14,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Universal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,401,000 after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,375,000 after buying an additional 85,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,766,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,855,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Universal by 34.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James A. Huffman sold 2,277 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $135,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Peebles sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $433,239.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UVV opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.70. Universal Corp has a one year low of $46.40 and a one year high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

