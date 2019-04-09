Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.53 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Meritage Homes worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 531.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

NYSE MTH opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.39. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 27,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,209,861.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $878,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,400. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.53 Million Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/geode-capital-management-llc-has-14-53-million-stake-in-meritage-homes-corp-mth.html.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.