Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.25 Million Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $14,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $17,576,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,626,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,808,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,375,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,880,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.94% and a negative net margin of 872.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTLA shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,513,771.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

