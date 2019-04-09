Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period.

EVH stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Evolent Health Inc has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

