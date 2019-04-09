Genus (GNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target (up from GBX 2,650 ($34.63)) on shares of Genus in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Genus to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

LON GNS opened at GBX 2,202 ($28.77) on Monday. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,998 ($39.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.50%.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

