Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Stake Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Genomic Health worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genomic Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,109,000 after purchasing an additional 337,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after purchasing an additional 337,664 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genomic Health by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,741,000 after buying an additional 215,892 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Genomic Health by 39.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 121,658 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 39,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $2,757,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 47,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $3,913,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250,338 shares of company stock valued at $163,902,511. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHDX. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

NASDAQ:GHDX opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Genomic Health had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Genomic Health’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/genomic-health-inc-ghdx-stake-raised-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

Genomic Health Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.