Game Stars (GST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $521,378.00

Game Stars (CURRENCY:GST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, Game Stars has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Game Stars token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. Game Stars has a total market cap of $0.00 and $521,378.00 worth of Game Stars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Game Stars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.23 or 0.03427554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.01696497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.64 or 0.05787421 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.01316642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00135384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.01384936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00344341 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00032254 BTC.

Game Stars Profile

Game Stars (GST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the GOST_R_3410_2012 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Game Stars’ total supply is 264,551,125 tokens. Game Stars’ official Twitter account is @i2porignal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Game Stars is gamestars.io . Game Stars’ official message board is medium.com/@gamestars

Buying and Selling Game Stars

Game Stars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game Stars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Game Stars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Game Stars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.