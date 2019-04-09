FY2020 EPS Estimates for MacroGenics Inc Lowered by Svb Leerink (MGNX)

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Svb Leerink lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for MacroGenics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($5.49) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.28).

MGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura increased their price target on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $19.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.00. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 1,770 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $53,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $203,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,762 shares of company stock valued at $258,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,150,000 after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MacroGenics by 101.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 293,527 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in MacroGenics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

