FY2019 EPS Estimates for Finisar Co. (FNSR) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Finisar in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finisar’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNSR. BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Finisar to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Finisar stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Finisar has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $327.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.27 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNSR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Finisar during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Finisar by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Finisar in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Finisar in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

