FutCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (FUTC)

FutCoin (CURRENCY:FUTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, FutCoin has traded down 63.2% against the U.S. dollar. FutCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FutCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FutCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00021923 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00024481 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004627 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002327 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00117660 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About FutCoin

FutCoin (FUTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2015. The official website for FutCoin is fut-coin.com . FutCoin’s official Twitter account is @futcoin__

FutCoin Coin Trading

FutCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FutCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FutCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FutCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

