FundRequest (FND) Price Hits $0.0022

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, FundRequest has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. FundRequest has a market cap of $102,762.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FundRequest token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00357406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.01520653 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00240062 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001058 BTC.

FundRequest Token Profile

FundRequest was first traded on November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. FundRequest’s official website is fundrequest.io . The official message board for FundRequest is blog.fundrequest.io . The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io

FundRequest Token Trading

FundRequest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundRequest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FundRequest using one of the exchanges listed above.

