Friday how major US stock indexes fared

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, capping a second solid week of gains for the current marketplace, after a large rebound in hiring last-minute worries that the U.S. economy is slowing down too aggressively.

Health maintenance, energy and technology firms accounted for much of the rally, which extended the successive run of profits of the S&P 500 to its day, the longest streak at a year and a half.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 climbed 13.35 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,892.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 40.36 points, or 0.2%, to 26,424.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 15.06 points, or 1%, to 1,582.56.

For weekly:

The S&P 500 obtained 58.34 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow added 496.31 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq climbed 209.37 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 42.82 points, or 2.8%.

For the entire year:

The S&P 500 consists of 385.89 points, or 15.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,303.41 points, or 19.6%.

The Russell 2000 consists of 234 points, approximately 17.4 percent.