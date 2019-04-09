Freehold Royalties (FRU) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$9.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$7.68 and a one year high of C$14.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 529.41%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

