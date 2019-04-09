Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,272,813 shares, an increase of 2.9% from the March 15th total of 2,208,717 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,852 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSP shares. TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of FSP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 340,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,588. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.93 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 76,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,387,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

