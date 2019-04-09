Forward Air Co. (FWRD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

In other news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,240 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $537,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 93,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,111,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 18,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,202,638.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,931,812.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,842,670. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 57.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 252.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 327,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Forward Air by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Forward Air has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

