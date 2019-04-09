Ford Motor (F) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

