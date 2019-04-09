Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Univar Inc (UNVR)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,656,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,452,663 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.11% of Univar worth $153,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter worth $5,322,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Univar by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. boosted its position in Univar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 3,642,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after acquiring an additional 534,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Univar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Univar by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,180,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 79,576 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNVR opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $31.23.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Univar had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Univar’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Univar in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Univar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

