Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,432,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.38% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $166,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

MPWR stock opened at $145.83 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.99 and a twelve month high of $152.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 3,008 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $427,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 427,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,731,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 22,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $3,067,642.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 351,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,064,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,533 shares of company stock worth $51,563,652 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

