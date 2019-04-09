Fmr LLC Has $160.13 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 546,574 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $160,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.27. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.82 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. B. Riley cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Retail Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $374,573.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,392,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,374 shares of company stock worth $5,117,732. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/fmr-llc-has-160-13-million-holdings-in-national-retail-properties-inc-nnn.html.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned 2,969 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.