Fluent Financial LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC owned approximately 0.47% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 156.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ANGL traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.81. 2,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,928. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

WARNING: “Fluent Financial LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/fluent-financial-llc-raises-stake-in-vaneck-vectors-fallen-angel-high-yield-bond-etf-angl.html.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.