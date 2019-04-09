Fluent Financial LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Corecivic makes up approximately 1.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Corecivic by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Corecivic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,628,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,269,000 after buying an additional 113,046 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Corecivic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corecivic by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,175,000 after acquiring an additional 357,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Corecivic by 186.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 67,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corecivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 21,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $439,683.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,570.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,447 shares in the company, valued at $703,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of Corecivic stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.32. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $482.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.32 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from Corecivic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

