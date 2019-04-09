Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.41% of Flexsteel Industries worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 137,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 345,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Edwards purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $49,192.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at $110,749.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of FLXS opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.59. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.35 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

