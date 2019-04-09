Five9 (FIVN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five9 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Five9 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.33 and a beta of 0.62. Five9 has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $67,281.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,654.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 28,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $1,508,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,533.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,989 shares of company stock worth $15,328,134. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Five9 by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

