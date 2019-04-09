FirstEnergy (FE) Given a $44.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised FirstEnergy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.30. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

In related news, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,514,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,859,000 after buying an additional 2,480,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,578 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3,931.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,984,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,979,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in FirstEnergy by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,834,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,002 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.