FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

In other FirstEnergy news, EVP Leila L. Vespoli sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,514,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

