FirstBlood (1ST) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,262.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Gatecoin, OKEx and Liqui. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $20,262.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded up 75.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00355276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019481 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.01523521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00234998 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00001065 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx, ZB.COM and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.