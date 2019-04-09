First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,462,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after buying an additional 160,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 586,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 355,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.38. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,828. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2294 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

