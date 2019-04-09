First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 141.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $240,363.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,348. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 34.24%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 22nd that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

