First Hawaiian Bank Has $347,000 Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In other news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $119,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $414,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $979,331 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

KLAC stock opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 92.44% and a net margin of 33.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Hawaiian Bank Has $347,000 Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/first-hawaiian-bank-has-347000-stake-in-kla-tencor-corp-klac.html.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.