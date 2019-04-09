First American Trust FSB Has $2.34 Million Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,578,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,713,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4,883.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,581,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,671 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 21,740.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,094,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,862 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE:STI traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,008. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

