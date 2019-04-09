First American Trust FSB Buys New Position in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 177,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,309,000 after purchasing an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after acquiring an additional 362,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,151,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,041 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,464,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,556,000 after purchasing an additional 957,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

