First American Trust FSB Acquires 729 Shares of Linde PLC (LIN)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $860,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $117,202,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.07. The company had a trading volume of 35,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $185.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.18.

In other news, Director Thomas Enders acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.16 per share, with a total value of $1,136,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $558,416.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,681 shares of company stock worth $3,275,007. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

