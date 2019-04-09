First American Financial Corp (FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.68%.

In other First American Financial news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $268,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 504,942 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $360,145.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 448,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,687.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,488,000 after purchasing an additional 130,582 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

