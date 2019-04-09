First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,880 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $103.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

