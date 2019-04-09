First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Invests $71,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Stock

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

OMI opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $251.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

