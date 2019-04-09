FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Castleton Technology (CTP)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON CTP opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 million and a PE ratio of 22.86. Castleton Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63.

Castleton Technology Company Profile

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

