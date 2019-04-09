FinnCap Boosts D4t4 Solutions (D4T4) Price Target to GBX 280

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) had its price target raised by FinnCap from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. FinnCap currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Shares of D4t4 Solutions stock opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.57) on Friday. D4t4 Solutions has a 52-week low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider James Dodkins sold 200,000 shares of D4t4 Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11), for a total value of £476,000 ($621,978.31).

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

