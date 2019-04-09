Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 730 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6673 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

