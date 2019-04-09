Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $53,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $225,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

TJX stock opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

