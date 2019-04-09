Fiera Capital Corp Has $189.71 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,264 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $189,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,513,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,372 shares in the company, valued at $44,682,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $248.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $221.69 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

