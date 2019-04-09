FGL (FG) and Scor (SCRYY) Head-To-Head Review

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) and FGL (NYSE:FG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Scor alerts:

Scor has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FGL has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Scor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of FGL shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of FGL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scor and FGL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scor 0 3 1 0 2.25 FGL 0 3 1 0 2.25

FGL has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.04%. Given FGL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FGL is more favorable than Scor.

Dividends

Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. FGL pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Scor pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FGL pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scor and FGL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scor $16.07 billion 0.52 $380.28 million $0.20 21.70 FGL $711.00 million 2.58 $13.00 million $1.19 6.94

Scor has higher revenue and earnings than FGL. FGL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Scor and FGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scor 2.42% 5.38% 0.73% FGL 18.33% 5.91% 0.26%

Summary

FGL beats Scor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis. The SCOR Global Life segment provides life reinsurance products, including protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business. SCOR SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance. The company sells its products through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms, as well as various institutional markets. FGL Holdings is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.