Ferrari NV (RACE) Holdings Reduced by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Ferrari by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.29 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ferrari from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.66.

NYSE:RACE opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $93.85 and a 1-year high of $149.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $964.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 58.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.1677 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $0.88.

Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

